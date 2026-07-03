Horrifying CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment LPG Tanker Exploded, Killing 5 & Engulfing UP Toll Plaza In Massive Flames

Kaushambi: The exact moment of the LPG tanker explosion that killed five people at the Sirohi Toll Plaza toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district has been caught on a CCTV camera.

The dramatic footage of the horrific blast, that took place on June 26, has now surfaced. It shows two LPG tankers moving towards the toll plaza. One of the tankers lost control as it entered the toll lane, hit a divider and then crashed into the toll plaza.

The impact of the crash prompted the leakage of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) stored in the tanker. A huge cloud of white gas was seen engulfing on the road.

Seconds after the leakage of the extremely flammable gas, a massive explosion rocked the toll plaza.