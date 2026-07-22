CCTV Captures Horrifying Moment: Terrorist Opens Fire at Head Constable in J&K's Anantnag | VIDEO
The CCTV footage shows the sudden assault on duty personnel attached to the India Reserve Police (IRP 3rd Battalion), shedding light on the rapid, close-range execution of the attack.
- India News
- 2 min read
Anantnag: Horrifying CCTV footage has surfaced capturing the exact moment terrorists carried out a targeted strike on Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel in the bustling Lal Chowk area of Anantnag town on Wednesday afternoon.
The CCTV footage shows the sudden assault on duty personnel attached to the India Reserve Police (IRP 3rd Battalion), shedding light on the rapid, close-range execution of the attack.
Exact Moment Caught on Camera
According to the CCTV footage circulated on social media, the attack unfolded in a matter of seconds in the crowded market corridor:
The assailant approached the police party deployed in Kotwal Gali before opening fire at point-blank range. Two JKP personnel sustained direct gunshot wounds in the ambush.
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Pedestrians and shopkeepers were seen scattering as gunfire erupted around 12:30 p.m., after which the attackers fled into nearby alleyways.
One Policeman Succumbs to Injuries
Both injured personnel were immediately rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Anantnag.
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However, Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Quraishi of the IRP 3rd Battalion, who sustained critical bullet wounds, succumbed during treatment. The second injured officer remains under medical care.
Investigating agencies are currently using the retrieved CCTV footage to establish the identity of the shooter, analyse their entry and exit routes, and assist ongoing Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) across South Kashmir.
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