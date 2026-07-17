Horror Caught On CCTV: Monitor Mercilessly Beats 5-Year-Old Nursery Kid For 12 Straight Minutes As Teacher Leaves Classroom Unattended In UP

Lucknow: A horrific case of abuse in classroom has surfaced from a private school in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where a class monitor mercilessly thrashed a five-year-old nursery kid for 12 straight minutes. The shocking incident, which left the victim with severe bruises, took place at ALS Academy in Vrindavan Yojana.

Teacher Leaves Kids Unattended

The act, which was caught on the CCTV installed in the classroom, unfolded after the teacher went out of the room, leaving the children unattended. As per reports, before leaving, the teacher had told the kids to keep their heads down on their desks and had asked the class monitor to keep a check on them.

Horror Continues For 12 Minutes

It is reported that a boy lifted his head from his desk as the teacher left and was immediately beaten by the girl monitor. The girl was seen purportedly slapping the boy on the face repeatedly, before she started raining punches on him. Further, she also grabbed his hair and pulled them mercilessly.

The little boy could do nothing to defend himself and was seen wailing as the monitor tortured him. The boy purportedly appeared to ask for help from a nearby child. However, his classmates remained with their heads down on their desks as the horror continued for 12 minutes.

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As soon as the teacher returned, the children appeared to tell her about the incident.

Boy Rushed To Trauma Centre, Girl Expelled

The victim's face was left with severe bruises and swelling following the physical abuse. The boy was rushed to the PGI Trauma Centre for medical treatment.

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Meanwhile, the school administration expelled the monitor following the incident. Police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the victim's family. Further investigation is underway.