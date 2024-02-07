The state govt has approved the plan to link Tamil Nadu’s Hosur to Bommasandra near Bengaluru in Karnataka. (Representative image) | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Bengaluru: In an attempt to revolutionize transportation and boost economic growth in south India, a study is being conducted for the first-ever interstate metro rail in the region. The state govt has approved the plan to link Tamil Nadu’s Hosur to Bommasandra near Bengaluru in Karnataka.

A project undertaken as part of Namma Metro Phase 2, the RV Road - Bommasandra line will be expanded to reach Hosur city. If executed, the extended metro line linking Bommasandra to Hosur will span 20.5 km, covering 11.7 km in Karnataka and 8.8 km in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Authorities have allocated Rs. 29.44 lakh for The "Preparation of Feasibility Study Report for introducing Mass Rapid Transit System connecting Hosur with Bommasandra.” Encompassing an interstate corridor via Attibele, the proposed project covers 8 km in Tamil Nadu and 12 km in Karnataka, totaling approximately 20 km.

The comprehensive study includes conducting diverse traffic surveys, updating the existing Travel Demand Model, forecasting travel demand over a 30-year horizon at 5-year intervals, and estimating ridership along the proposed corridor, as stated by senior officials from CMRL.

Advertisement

Inviting consultants to prepare the feasibility report for the corridor, seeking recommendations on alignment, the nature of the mass rapid transit system, ridership, and construction costs, the CMRL initiated the tender on August 1.

The BARSYL emerged as the winner after submissions from 11 companies.

