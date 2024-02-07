Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

Hosur-Bommasandra Link: Tamil Nadu to Karnataka via Metro? Study Underway to Assess Feasibility

A project undertaken as part of Namma Metro Phase 2, the RV Road - Bommasandra line will be expanded to reach Hosur city.

Manisha Roy
metro
The state govt has approved the plan to link Tamil Nadu’s Hosur to Bommasandra near Bengaluru in Karnataka. (Representative image) | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: In an attempt to revolutionize transportation and boost economic growth in south India, a study is being conducted for the first-ever interstate metro rail in the region. The state govt has approved the plan to link Tamil Nadu’s Hosur to Bommasandra near Bengaluru in Karnataka.

A project undertaken as part of Namma Metro Phase 2, the RV Road - Bommasandra line will be expanded to reach Hosur city. If executed, the extended metro line linking Bommasandra to Hosur will span 20.5 km, covering 11.7 km in Karnataka and 8.8 km in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Authorities have allocated Rs. 29.44 lakh for The "Preparation of Feasibility Study Report for introducing Mass Rapid Transit System connecting Hosur with Bommasandra.” Encompassing an interstate corridor via Attibele, the proposed project covers 8 km in Tamil Nadu and 12 km in Karnataka, totaling approximately 20 km.

The comprehensive study includes conducting diverse traffic surveys, updating the existing Travel Demand Model, forecasting travel demand over a 30-year horizon at 5-year intervals, and estimating ridership along the proposed corridor, as stated by senior officials from CMRL.

Advertisement

Inviting consultants to prepare the feasibility report for the corridor, seeking recommendations on alignment, the nature of the mass rapid transit system, ridership, and construction costs, the CMRL initiated the tender on August 1.

The BARSYL emerged as the winner after submissions from 11 companies.
 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aiden Markram takes astonishing flying catch in SA20, stunning everyone

    Sports 4 minutes ago

  2. Ukrainian Model Steps Down As Miss Japan After Her Affair Gets Exposed

    Lifestyle6 minutes ago

  3. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Mega Showdown Over Central Funds, BJP Stages Counter Protest

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. SoftBank to report first net profit in last five quarters

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement