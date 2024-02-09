English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

How MS Swaminathan, Honoured the Bharat Ratna, Scripted India’s Green Revolution

Swaminathan was instrumental in developing high-yielding varieties of paddy that helped ensure India’s low-income farmers produce more yield

Srinwanti Das
MS Swaminathan has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna
MS Swaminathan has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bharat Ratna for MS Swaminathan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, for eminent agricultural scientist, Dr MSMankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, who is known as the father of India’s Green Revolution.

Taking to his official account on X, PM Modi wrote, “It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare.”

Advertisement

“He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture. We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students,” he further added, noting, “Dr. Swaminathan’s visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation’s food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs.”

Advertisement

Rooted in India's Agricultural Movement

Whenever the topic of food self-sufficiency in the Indian context will be discussed, Dr MS Swaminathan’s name will shine bright. Considered to be the father of the green revolution, MS Swaminathan scripted the country’s food security in the late 60s. 

Advertisement

Born in Tamil Nadu’s Kumbakonam on August 7, 1925, Swaminathan interacted with farming and farmers, while his family was closely associated with agriculture and cultivated rice, mangoes, coconut, and coffee. From an early age, Swaminathan was exposed to the impact that fluctuations in the price of crops had on his family and closely observed the devastation that weather and pests could cause to crops and how it could affect the income of farmers.

After experiencing the Bengal Famine in 1943, he made the decision of pursuing the field of agriculture.

Advertisement

How MS Swaminathan Scripted India’s Food Security: Top 6 Points

  • Swaminathan collaborated with Borlaug in crossing Japanese and Mexican dwarf varieties of wheat, which led to the high-yield, disease-free crop strains that revolutionised world agriculture.
  • Because of Swaminathan’s efforts, India went from being drought-stricken and dependent on US imports in the 1960s to being declared self-sufficient in food production in 1971.
  • As head of the National Commission on Farmers, he produced several reports which recommended minimum support prices for crops, suggestions for faster and more inclusive growth, and a holistic national policy addressing farmer suicides.
  • Swaminathan set up the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai.
  • Swaminathan established the Nuclear Research Laboratory at the IARI. He played a role in and promoting the setting up of the International Crop Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics in India.
  • Swaminathan was instrumental in developing high-yielding varieties of paddy that helped ensure India’s low-income farmers produce more yield. 

MS Swaminathan’s Laurels

  • Dr Swaminathan was the first winner of the World Food Prize (1987)
  • He was also honoured with the Ramon Magsaysay award for community leadership in 1971
  • He received the Albert Einstein World Science Award in 1987
  • He also got the Indira Gandhi Prize for peace in 1994
  • He also got the UNEP Sasakawa Environment Prize in 1994
  • He was awarded with the UNESCO Gandhi Gold Medal in 1999
  • Swaminathan received the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan

MS Swaminathan passed away at the ripe age of 98. His contributions and reform policies as the architect of the green revolution of India made a lasting impact in India’s food security field.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

29 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

32 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

38 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

39 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

42 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Book Fair 2024: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory | List of Roads to

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News23 minutes ago

  5. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement