Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Tough Competition to Chameleons: How Congress Reacted to Nitish Kumar Dumping Mahagathbandhan

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called it a “political drama” and said that the entire crisis in Bihar was being created to divert the attention from the Yatra

Apoorva Shukla
Nitish Kumar India Alliance
Representative Image | Image:ANI/PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bihar Political Crisis: The Congress party lashed out at Janata Dal United President Nitish Kumar after he resigned from the chief minister’s post on Sunday, January 28. Comparing Nitish Kumar to chameleons, the Congress party said that it was already aware that Nitish Kumar is soon going to jump ships. 

Reacting to Nitish Kumar’s resignation, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called it a “political drama” and said that the entire crisis in Bihar was being created to divert the attention from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. 

Advertisement

"Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X. He said it is clear that the prime minister and the BJP are "scared" of the Yatra being undertaken by Rahul Gandhi, which is set to enter Bihar soon.

"It is quite clear that the prime minister and the BJP are scared of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and this political drama has been created to divert attention from it," Congress leader Ramesh said.

Advertisement

Was Aware of It, says Mallikarjun Kharge 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that he was aware of it before hand and was informed by RJD leaders. “Bihar Dy CM (Tejashwi Yadav) and Lalu Prasad Yadav had hinted regarding this and today it became true. 'Aise desh mein bahut saare log hein, aaya ram gaya ram'..." said Kharge. 

Advertisement

"Earlier he and us were fighting together. When I talked to Lalu Ji and Tejashwi, they also said that Nitish is going. If he wanted to stay, he would have stayed but he wants to go. That's why we already knew this, but to keep the India Alliance intact, if we say something wrong, the wrong message will be sent,” Kharge added. 

Congress leader Tariq Anwar said, "We have faced such challenges several times. The Opposition is strong here. RJD, Congress and Left will face this challenge together and I think people of Bihar won't forgive Nitish Kumar this time. People of Bihar are being toyed with. They are being mocked. Bihar's image has suffered a blow..."

Advertisement

Nitish Kumar resigns, NDA govt soon in Bihar 

Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar on Sunday morning. The governor accepted Kumar's resignation, and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed. 

Advertisement

On the sidelines of it, BJP has decided to support the NDA government in Bihar with JDU as a part of it and has elected Samrat Choudhary as the leader of the legislative party. 

 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aiden Markram takes astonishing flying catch in SA20, stunning everyone

    Sports 4 minutes ago

  2. Ukrainian Model Steps Down As Miss Japan After Her Affair Gets Exposed

    Lifestyle6 minutes ago

  3. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Mega Showdown Over Central Funds, BJP Stages Counter Protest

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. SoftBank to report first net profit in last five quarters

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement