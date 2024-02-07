English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

How Delhi Police Used Artificial Intelligence to Solve Murder Case

"The AI technology helped us to get an image of Hitender with eyes open and this helped us in solving this murder case," a top police official told Republic.

Piyush Ohrie
the Power of Artificial Intelligence
The Power of Artificial Intelligence | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has solved a murder case using the assistance of Artificial Intelligence. This is one among the first few cases where the new technology is being used to solve cases. The recent case pertains to an unidentified body that was discovered by Delhi Police around Gita Colony flyover. Subsequent medical examination revealed that the person was either smothered or strangulated to death as the cause of death was asphhyxia.

To catch the murderers, however, it was necessary to recognise the body. Even though the body was not in a decomposed state, the eyes of the deceased was closed. It was over here that the Delhi Police used Artificial Intelligence and opened the eyes of the deceased. The posters and images of the deceased were then put in different public places in several districts.

Finally, the deceased was identified as a 35-year-old Hitender. He was identified by his brother, who resided in Chhawla. The task of law enforcement officials became easier and they were able to ascertain that Hitender, who used to work in the audit firm, was last seen with his friends Paramveer Singh and Harneet Singh. From January 16 to January 22, the suspects in this case were apprehended from where it got to be known that how financial dispute between Hitender and his friends had led to Hitender's murder.

Hitender was strangulated by using the bedsheet by Paramveer and Harneet. They were helped in this cause by Priyanka and Vipin Kumar. They were all arrested subsequently. The Delhi Police has registered this case under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC.

"The use of Artificial Intelligence helped us a great deal. We scanned more than 800 CCTV's but because the body was disposed at a solitary spot we were not getting the leads. The AI technology helped us to get an image of Hitender with eyes open and this helped us in solving this murder case," said Manoj Kumar Meena DCP North , Delhi Police
 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

