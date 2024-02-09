Advertisement

Alipurduar: As Sanjana Rabha gets ready for her Madhyamik Exam, she will worry about one less thing. This student is receiving assistance from forest officials at the Nimati Forest village, which is located approximately 17 km from the Alipurduar district in West Bengal. They are taking care of her transportation to and from the exam site.

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service official, posted on social media platform X (previously Twitter) and stated, "Sanjana Rabha is the only student from Nimati Forest village giving madhyamik exam. Most of the forest villages are remote in our reserve. We are taking care of her transportation to centre & back. Like her we are taking care of all the students from all our forest villages." The social media post immediately won the hearts of millions.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is responsible for administering the West Bengal Class 10 board exam, which is often referred to as the West Bengal Madhyamik exam. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is also in charge of overseeing the West Bengal HS exam, often known as the West Bengal Class 12 board exam.

Exams for the WBBSE Madhyamik for the academic year 2023–24 began on February 2 and will end on February 12, 2024. In the meantime, the dates of the WBCHSE HS exams for the same academic year are set for February 16–29, 2024. The new time slot for the Madhyamik Pariksha is 9:45 AM to 1 PM instead of the original 11:45 AM to 3 PM schedule. As a result, students must show up to the examination centre earlier than anticipated.

