Updated February 12th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

How This New Innovation Will Help Delhi Markets to Have Cleaner Streets

From Tuesday onwards, some Delhi markets will see the use of GPS-enabled suction machines to clean up garbage twice a day as part of a pilot project.

Digital Desk
From Tuesday onwards, some markets in Delhi will be cleaned by GPS-enabled suction machines.
From Tuesday onwards, some markets in Delhi will be cleaned by GPS-enabled suction machines. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
NEW DELHI: As per an official announcement made by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday, the markets of the capital city will, from Tuesday onwards, see the use of GPS-enabled suction machines to clean up garbage from the streets. These machines, which will also feature mounted cameras, are being used as par of a pilot project that will see them being used twice a day to collect 800-1.00 litres of garbage from various Delhi markets. The machines are battery operated and last around eight hours per charge.

Moreover, the announcement notes that these machines are environment friendly and do not spread around dust or cause noise pollution when sucking up garbage and storing it in their 240 litre bin containers. 

Adding to this, these machines, which were first used to clean the capital during the G20 summit, can monitor cleanliness in the city in real time using their cameras and GPS capabilities. 

"Mayor Shelly Oberoi will flag off eight machines from the civic center, MCD headquarters, at 10 am on Tuesday. If the pilot project is successful, the markets of the entire Delhi will be cleaned through electric machines," the statement said.

The civic body had passed the proposal for manual cleaning of market places in the city in the 2024 budget estimates.

"Manual sweeping disperses dust into the environment which cause discomfort to the visitors and shop owners. As a step to solve the issues of air pollution and to maintain a clean environment in the market, the MCD has taken these eight machines for mechanical cleaning of markets as announced in the budget," the statement read. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

