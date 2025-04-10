How Will Tahawurr Rana's Extradition Help India in Exposing Pakistan's Cowardly Conspiracy in 26/11 Attack?

New Delhi: Tahawwur Rana's extradition is a big victory for India in its ongoing efforts to fight terrorism. Rana, who played a key role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, now gives India the chance to uncover crucial details about the conspiracy that claimed over 160 lives and injured several hundred.

Tahawwur Rana is being flown from the United States to India in a special IAF aircraft. His arrival has been delayed due to a refueling stop, with his new expected landing time set for 3:00 pm. Upon his arrival, Rana will be escorted to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters, where he will be held in a designated special cell on the building's ground floor. As per the latest updates, Rana will undergo a medical examination in this secure facility. All security measures in the national capital have been heightened as India awaited long-awaited justice to prevail.

Why is Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Crucial for India?

One of the key reasons Rana's extradition is important is not only a win for India's legal and diplomatic efforts but also signals the deepening strategic trust between New Delhi and Washington.

WATCH | Tahawwur Rana Extradition To Reveal The Final Truth Of 26/11

Another key reason why Rana's extradition holds significant value for India is that his interrogation is expected to plug critical gaps in understanding how the attacks were planned and executed. He can provide invaluable insights into the logistical support and financial assistance provided to David Coleman Headley, the US-based Lashkar-e-Taiba operative who was a key architect of the attacks.

Rana’s testimony is also seen as crucial in confirming Pakistan’s involvement in the 26/11 attacks. He is believed to have details of the connections between the Pakistani army and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the terror group responsible for the attacks. As someone who was reportedly aware of the ISI’s plans, Rana could name Pakistani military officials linked to the operation and provide detailed accounts of the covert support the Pakistani army extended to LeT. His statements can also provide the concrete evidence needed to prove Pakistan's role in the massacre, connecting the dots for the world to see.

Furthermore, Rana’s extradition raises hopes of bringing to justice other fugitives involved in terrorism. Indian authorities are now eyeing the possible extradition of other high-profile targets, including Khalistani fugitive Arsh Dalla.