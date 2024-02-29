Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Here's How Women of Sandeshkhali Celebrated Shahjahan Sheikh's Arrest | In Pics

Shajahan Sheikh was arrested on Thursday morning from a house in Minakhan, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali.

Apoorva Shukla
Celebrations in Sandeshkhali after Shahjahan Sheikh's arrest
Celebrations in Sandeshkhali after Shahjahan Sheikh's arrest | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sandeshkhali: After Trinamool Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested by West Bengal Police on Thursday, February 29, the women were seen celebrating and exchanging sweets. Shajahan Sheikh is accused of sexual abuse of women and land grab in the Sandeshkhali area. 

Women and locals in trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district celebrated the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and distributed sweets. The locals, who for the last few days have been protesting in the riverine Sandeshkhali area, came out in the streets as they distributed sweets and danced in joy as they celebrated the arrest of Shajahan, who has been absconding for the last 55 days.

Advertisement
Women celebrating Shahjahan Sheikh's arrest 

 

The women were seen playing with colours as they raised slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’. 

Advertisement

 

 

"We are very happy that he has been arrested at last. We just hope he should be put behind bars and never return to this area. He has destroyed lives of many people area", a local said. Echoing similar sentiments, a woman said, "We hope that his other associates are also put behind bars".

 

Shahjahan Remanded to 10 Day Police Custody 

Shajahan Sheikh was arrested on Thursday morning from a house in Minakhan, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali. Sheikh was hiding in the house along with a few associates. 

Advertisement

As he was presented before the Basirhat court, the court remanded him to 10 days of police custody. The Enforcement Directorate has moved to Calcutta High Court over Shahjahan's arrest by West Bengal Police. He has been shifted to West Bengal Police headquarters- Bhabani Bhawan in Kolkata. 

(With PTI inputs) 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

13 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

16 minutes ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

2 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

2 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

2 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

14 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

14 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

14 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

15 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

15 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

19 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. GDP growth likely slowed to 6.7-6.9% in December quarter: Report

    Economy News7 minutes ago

  2. IndiGo to expand domestic reach with six new routes

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses 30,000 Since Start of Israel-Hamas War

    World9 minutes ago

  4. Pet-proof Your Home With These Tips To Welcome Furry Friends

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  5. All is well: DK Shivakumar After Meeting Vikaramaditya

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo