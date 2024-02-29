Here's How Women of Sandeshkhali Celebrated Shahjahan Sheikh's Arrest | In Pics

Advertisement

Sandeshkhali: After Trinamool Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested by West Bengal Police on Thursday, February 29, the women were seen celebrating and exchanging sweets. Shajahan Sheikh is accused of sexual abuse of women and land grab in the Sandeshkhali area.

Women and locals in trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district celebrated the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and distributed sweets. The locals, who for the last few days have been protesting in the riverine Sandeshkhali area, came out in the streets as they distributed sweets and danced in joy as they celebrated the arrest of Shajahan, who has been absconding for the last 55 days.

Advertisement

Women celebrating Shahjahan Sheikh's arrest

The women were seen playing with colours as they raised slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’.

Advertisement

"We are very happy that he has been arrested at last. We just hope he should be put behind bars and never return to this area. He has destroyed lives of many people area", a local said. Echoing similar sentiments, a woman said, "We hope that his other associates are also put behind bars".

Shahjahan Remanded to 10 Day Police Custody

Shajahan Sheikh was arrested on Thursday morning from a house in Minakhan, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali. Sheikh was hiding in the house along with a few associates.

Advertisement

As he was presented before the Basirhat court, the court remanded him to 10 days of police custody. The Enforcement Directorate has moved to Calcutta High Court over Shahjahan's arrest by West Bengal Police. He has been shifted to West Bengal Police headquarters- Bhabani Bhawan in Kolkata.

(With PTI inputs)