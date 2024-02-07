Updated January 18th, 2024 at 12:01 IST
Huge Fire Breaks Out After Blast at Thane Chemical Factory, One Dead
After a blast at a chemical factory in Thane district's Badlapur, a huge fire broke out at the Maharashtra Industrial Development (MIDC) premises on Thursday.
Thane: After a blast at a chemical factory in Thane district's Badlapur, a huge fire broke out at the Maharashtra Industrial Development (MIDC) premises on Thursday. At least one was reported dead and five persons were injured, according to officials. Several fire tenders have rushed to the spot in a bid to douse the fire, according to officials.
(This is a developing story)
Published January 18th, 2024 at 11:46 IST
