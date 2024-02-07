Advertisement

Navi Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a chemical company in the Pawne MIDC area of Navi Mumbai on Monday evening. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire are on. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries.

ANI shared a video of the fire on X and wrote, “Maharashtra | Fire broke out in a Chemical company in Pawane Midc, Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details awaited.”

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Fire broke out in a Chemical company in Pawane Midc, Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kkjAFlAu2n — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

More details are awaited.