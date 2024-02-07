Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Company in Navi Mumbai

 A massive fire broke out in a chemical company in the Pawne MIDC area of Navi Mumbai on Monday evening.

Digital Desk
Huge Fire Engulfs at Chemical Company in Navi Mumbai
Huge Fire Engulfs at Chemical Company in Navi Mumbai | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Navi Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a chemical company in the Pawne MIDC area of Navi Mumbai on Monday evening. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire are on. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries. 

ANI shared a video of the fire on X and wrote, “Maharashtra | Fire broke out in a Chemical company in Pawane Midc, Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details awaited.”

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Fire broke out in a Chemical company in Pawane Midc, Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kkjAFlAu2n

— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

More details are awaited. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

