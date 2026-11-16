'Huge Spending, No Improvement': Supreme Court Warns States, UTs Of Penalties As Yamuna Pollution Worsens

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has warned States and Union Territories (UTs) in the Yamuna basin of financial penalties if pollution in the river continues to worsen, observing that despite huge sums being spent on cleaning it, the river's condition has deteriorated further.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan criticised civic authorities over their failure to control pollution and pointed out that nearly 520 drains discharge wastewater into the Yamuna. The court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor water quality at the points where the river and major drains enter and exit every State, Union Territory and district.

The bench observed that the poor condition of the river reflected the shortcomings of civic administration in towns, cities and villages situated along its banks. It said that despite substantial expenditure on cleaning the river, pollution levels had continued to increase.

The court said that if water quality deteriorates on any parameter while passing through a particular State, UT or district, the concerned administration would be held accountable and penalised. The compensation or fine imposed will have to be deposited with the Supreme Court Registry.

Advertisement

The CPCB has been asked to suggest a formula for calculating the compensation or penalty. The concerned States and Union Territories may subsequently recover the amount from polluters and officials found responsible after an inquiry.

The directions were issued in an order dated November 4, with the matter scheduled for further hearing on January 13.

Advertisement

SC Says More Sewage Treatment Plants Not Enough

The SC emphasised that industrial pollutants and untreated sewage must be stopped at the source, observing that merely constructing additional sewage treatment plants (STPs) would not be sufficient to clean the river.

The bench said sewage should first be prevented from entering the river wherever possible. Where that cannot be achieved, wastewater must be tapped and treated before being discharged.

However, it also flagged difficulties in implementing the process due to inadequate sewage networks and the mixing of stormwater and sewage drains.

The court observed that tapping sewage in several unauthorised colonies could prove extremely difficult because many such settlements have been built on encroached land without proper layouts or sufficient space for sewage infrastructure.

It also directed the CPCB to investigate incidents indicating deterioration in the Yamuna's water quality, including fish deaths, white foam on the river's surface, eutrophication and algal blooms.

The board has also been asked to examine increases in biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD) and total suspended solids (TSS), identify the causes and recommend corrective measures.

Delhi's 37 STPs Fail To Meet All Prescribed Standards

The bench also flagged discrepancies in the Yamuna Action Plan concerning encroachments on water bodies and wetlands in Delhi's Zone 'O'.

It noted that while the action plan claimed there were no encroachments on 35 water bodies and wetlands in the zone, an annexure submitted by the Delhi government itself marked all 35 as encroached.

The court further observed that none of Delhi's 37 existing sewage treatment plants met all the prescribed standards.

Calling for the protection of Zone 'O' as a green zone, the bench directed that structures be removed in accordance with the law and that occupants be rehabilitated wherever they are legally entitled to alternative accommodation.

CPCB Gets Powers For Surprise Inspections

Taking note of the responsibilities assigned to the pollution control board, the Supreme Court directed Central and State government bodies, ministries, departments and authorities to provide the CPCB and its authorised officers with the necessary administrative, technical, logistical and operational assistance.

It also directed public and private entities managing wastewater, solid waste and effluent treatment infrastructure to provide CPCB officials and designated third-party agencies unrestricted access to their premises, installations and records.

The board, along with agencies including IITs, NITs and accredited laboratories, will be allowed to conduct unannounced inspections, collect samples, carry out volumetric audits, verify monitoring equipment and undertake technical assessments at any time.

The court further directed concerned departments and plant operators to provide complete access to operational data and cooperate with the integration of their systems into the CPCB's centralised monitoring network.

Commissioners of Police, District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police have also been directed to provide adequate executive magistrate and armed police assistance to inspection teams whenever requested by the CPCB.

Additionally, Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories in the Yamuna basin, along with Secretaries of the concerned Central ministries, have been asked to nominate senior officers, not below the rank of Special Secretary, as nodal officers within two weeks.

These officers will coordinate with the CPCB, ensure inter-departmental cooperation, address administrative delays and facilitate timely submission of compliance reports.