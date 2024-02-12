English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

'Human Error': Hyderabad Woman Killed in Paragliding Accident in Kullu

A paragliding pilot has been arrested and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, the officer said.

Digital Desk
Best paragliding spots
Tourist from Hyderabad Killed in Paragliding Accident | Image:Unsplash
Kullu: A tourist from Hyderabad died in a paragliding accident on Sunday in Himachal's Kullu district, police said on Sunday. A toursim officer said the accident may have happened due to a ‘human error’.

A paragliding pilot has been arrested and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, the officer said.

According to preliminary reports, the pilot allegedly failed to properly secure the safety belt of the tourist.

Speaking to PTI, tourism officer, Kullu Sunaina Sharma said investigations suggest that a "human error" led to the unfortunate accident. She said the site and equipment were approved, the pilot was registered and there were no weather-related issues.

Paragliding activities have been suspended in the area, she added.

A case under IPC sections 336 (act endangering personal safety of others) and 334 (voluntarily causing hurt) has been registered and the pilot has been arrested, the official said. 

A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the incident, she added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Published February 12th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

