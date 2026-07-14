'Humara Unse Koi Lena Dena Nahi Hai': Bageshwar Baba Reacts To Grievous Allegations On Brother Shaligram

Chhatarpur: Self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bagheshwar Dham on Tuesday stated that he has no connection with his younger brother Shaligram Garg, who has been accused in a firing and assault case in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh.

Shaligram Garg is accused of attacking a farmer over a land dispute in Kauda village. The attack is said to have involved gunfire and the farmer sustained injuries in the incident.

‘I’ve No Connection With Him'

Bageshwar Baba said, “Shaligram ji ke baare me hum pehle hi keh chuke hai…humara unse koi lena dena nahi hai. (I have no connection with Shaligram ji.)” He added, “Parivaar se humara koi lena dena nahi hai. Pura vishva huamra parivaar hai, pura samaj humara parivaar hai. (I have no connection with my family. The whole world is my family.)”

'Chhatarpur Me Kuch Na Kuch Hote Hi Rehta Hai'

“Chhatarpur zila aur humara parivaar bohot bada hai…toh kuch na kuch yaha hota rehta (Chhatarpur district is very big…something or the other keeps happening here)," Dhirendra Shastri stated, adding, “The law will take its course."

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He further stated that an investigation should be held and should be awarded punishment by God and the Judiciary.