Mumbai: Chaos erupted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday morning as hundreds of SpiceJet passengers remained stranded following back-to-back flight cancellations and severe operational delays.

According to sources, no SpiceJet departures took off from the airport for over 12 hours after 7:00 PM on Tuesday, marking the second consecutive day of major schedule breakdowns for the carrier.

Frustrated travellers crowded around SpiceJet’s check-in counters at Terminal 1 overnight, raising slogans and demanding answers from airline staff.

Passengers alleged a complete communication blackout, stating they were left waiting for up to nine hours without clear updates, boarding passes, refreshments, or alternative travel arrangements.

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At least 12 scheduled departures from Mumbai were cancelled by Tuesday night, including late-night domestic and international services such as flight SG-676 to Bengaluru and flight SG-5113 to Dubai.

Similar scenes of passenger unrest were also reported from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where travellers faced prolonged overnight delays.

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The back-to-back disruptions underscore deepening financial and operational challenges at the budget carrier.

Industry insiders indicate that SpiceJet has been struggling to maintain its schedule due to a severely shrunk operational fleet—estimated at roughly 13 aircraft—alongside reported crew shortages and delayed staff payments.

Across its network, the airline has reportedly been cancelling 15 to 20 flights daily out of roughly 65 scheduled services.

The operational strain has spilt onto international routes as well. On November 12, ground-handling agency Dnata temporarily suspended check-in services for SpiceJet at Dubai Airports over unpaid dues exceeding Rs 30 crore, forcing multiple flight cancellations.

Anticipating cascading schedule failures, both Mumbai and Delhi airport authorities had issued special passenger advisories over the weekend, urging flyers booked on SpiceJet to verify their flight status directly with the airline before heading to the terminals.

Despite mounting public backlash on social media and growing frustration inside the terminal, SpiceJet has yet to issue an official statement explaining the 12-hour departure halt in Mumbai.