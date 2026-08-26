'Hunkaar of Youth...': JLKM Leader Devendra Nath Mahto Joins 'Recruitment System Reform Yatra' at Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh: Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto on Tuesday joined the ongoing 'Recruitment System Reform Yatra' in Hazaribagh, drawing a large turnout of students and aspirants demanding sweeping changes to the state's employment framework.

Speaking to ANI during the rally, Mahto emphasised that the mobilisation reflects the collective frustration of the younger generation across all 24 districts of the state. "This is the 'hunkaar' of the youth across all 24 districts. Students now want concrete decisions, not assurances," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Protests erupted in Nemra village as locals gathered to block Mahto from launching a campaign against state recruitment bodies. Villagers in Ramgarh's Nemra gathered with "sticks and axes", vowing to prevent Mahto from entering the village premises to conduct his proposed 24-District JPSC-JSSC 'Recruitment System Reform Yatra'. Protesters alleged that Mahto planned to burn an effigy of their 'Manjhi-Haram' (Village Head) Hemant Soren in Nemra.

Despite the protest, Mahto and a group of students initiated the second phase of their "JPSC-JSSC Corruption-Free Recruitment Campaign" from Lukaiya Tand in Nemra. As part of the launch, Mahto and other students garlanded the statue of former Chief Minister Shibu Soren in the village.

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Mahto stated that the launch of the "Recruitment System Reform Yatra" adhered to traditional Jharkhand customs, featuring rituals by senior pahans, the singing of the national anthem to the beats of the madar, paying tribute to prominent leaders, and planting a sal sapling.

The campaign demands a transparent, fair, and corruption-free examination system under the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). According to Mahto, the yatra starting from Ramgarh will pass through districts including Hazaribagh, Chatra, Koderma, Giridih, Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Sahebganj, Pakur, Jamtara, Dhanbad, Bokaro, East Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharsawan, West Singhbhum, Khunti, Simdega, Gumla, Latehar, Palamu, Garhwa and Ranchi.

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Mahto described the yatra as a mass campaign focused on the future, rights, and dignity of Jharkhand's youth.