Hyderabad: 3-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being Run Over By Speeding SUV, CCTV Captures Horror

Hyderabad: A three-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a car while crossing a road within the limits of the IS Sadan Police Station in Hyderabad, police said.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night, was captured on CCTV. The child, identified as Izanuddin, sustained serious injuries in the accident and was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to an IS Sadan Police official, "A three-year-old boy, Izanuddin, lost his life last night after being hit by a car while crossing the road. He sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident. CCTV footage of the incident is also being examined as part of the investigation.

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The incident comes amid concerns over road safety and pedestrian vulnerability in Hyderabad. In a separate road accident reported in the city earlier this month, a pedestrian was killed and a law student injured in two successive collisions near Khajaguda. Police subsequently traced the vehicles using CCTV footage and technical evidence.

Further details regarding the case, including the identity of the car driver and the action taken by police, are awaited.