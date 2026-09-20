Violence Erupts In Manipur's Kangpokpi As Security Vehicles Attacked Over 6 Detentions

New Delhi: During the protests, agitators allegedly set tyres ablaze and pelted stones at government vehicles. Security forces' vehicles were also reportedly attacked with petrol bombs and stones, escalating tensions in the area.

Protesters also dug up sections of National Highway-2 near Motbung using heavy construction equipment. The road connects Imphal and Dimapur, and the disruption was intended to prevent the movement of security force vehicles, officials said.

Security forces deployed tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators. A few protesters reportedly sustained injuries and were admitted to a local hospital, according to officials.

The protests reportedly ended after the detained village volunteers were released by security forces. A senior official said the situation was under control following the release of the six individuals.

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The incident comes amid continuing security concerns in parts of Manipur, where violence and tensions between communities have persisted. The detention and subsequent protests have added to concerns over the security situation in Kangpokpi district.

The latest developments: The six villagers have reportedly been released, and authorities said the situation in the area was under control. Further details regarding the circumstances of the detention and the reported attacks on security vehicles remain subject to official clarification.