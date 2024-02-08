Updated January 10th, 2024 at 13:40 IST
Hyderabad: At least 5 Injured as Charminar Express Derails at Nampally Railway Station
The incident occurred when the train bound for Chennai arrived on the platform slipped off the track when halting and hit the sidewall.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Hyderabad: At least five people were injured after three after a train bound for Chennai arrived on the platform slipped off the track when halting and hit the sidewall at 9:15 am. Three bogies were reportedly derailed. Railway officials said no casualties were reported. They were verifying the cause of derailment. Several train services are expected to be diverted or cancelled.
Advertisement
Published January 10th, 2024 at 10:01 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
World18 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.