Hyderabad Commissioner Issues Urgent Safety Advisory Following Distressing School Bus Incident

Hyderabad: Prompted by deeply distressing footage of a recent school transport accident in Maharashtra, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police has issued a comprehensive, high-alert public safety advisory aimed at preventing vehicular tragedies involving young students.

In a statement widely shared on social media platforms, authorities emphasised that protecting young lives requires synchronised, highly responsible coordination between parents, school managements, and routine motorists.

Law enforcement warned that a single moment of inattention on the road can instantly yield a lifetime of profound grief for families.

Strict Mandates for School Bus Staff

The advisory places the primary, non-negotiable responsibility of student safety upon school transport operators and attendants. The directive explicitly states that the duties of bus staff extend far beyond driving.

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Bus attendants must personally drop off and physically accompany young students until they have either safely crossed the road or been securely handed over to waiting parents.

School transport vehicles are strictly barred from picking up or dropping off students in high-congestion traffic zones. All stops must be confined to pre-designated, safe spaces.

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Action Plan for Parents and Motorists

Parents are urged to teach their children the fundamental "Stop, Look, and Cross" principle, teaching them from a young age to stand clear of the asphalt, check both directions, and proceed across a roadway only when all oncoming vehicles have completely halted.

Furthermore, the advisory notes that young children should absolutely never be left to navigate or cross roads alone without direct adult supervision.

A strict warning was extended to the general motoring public. Drivers are expected to drastically reduce speed when passing through marked school zones or approaching stationary school buses.

The police highlighted the extreme danger of children unexpectedly darting onto the road from blind spots directly in front of or behind high-occupancy vehicles.