Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 18:50 IST

Hyderabad Devotee Finds Bones in Srisailam Temple's Pulihora Prasadam, Authorities Order Probe

The discovery drew attention to the temple and led to an immediate action. The temple administration subsequently launched an investigation into the matter.

Digital Desk
Dedicated to the deities Shiva and Parvati, the Srisailam temple has huge spiritual importance in South India.
Dedicated to the deities Shiva and Parvati, the Srisailam temple has huge spiritual importance in South India. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Amaravati: In a shocking incident, a devotee named Harish Reddy from Hyderabad found two pieces that looked like bones while consuming Pulihora prasadam he got after visiting the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh.

The discovery drew attention to the temple and led to an immediate action. The temple administration subsequently launched an investigation into the matter. Initially, there were speculations that the foreign objects might have been cinnamon sticks.  However, a written complaint accompanied by evidence from the devotee confirmed that they were indeed bones.

Advertisement

Dedicated to the deities Shiva and Parvati, the Srisailam temple has huge spiritual importance in South India. The incident made people worried regarding the hygiene and management practices within the temple's kitchen facilities.

Prasadam is considered a blessed offering in Hinduism. It's food that's been blessed and given to worshippers after being offered to the gods during prayers. Such an occurrence undermines the sanctity associated with prasadam distribution.

Advertisement

Situated in the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, approximately 180 kilometres from Kurnool and 213 kilometres from Hyderabad, the Srisailam temple is revered as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in the country. Pilgrims flock to the temple to seek blessings and participate in various religious activities, including receiving prasadam.

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

21 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  2. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos24 minutes ago

  3. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories29 minutes ago

  4. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections31 minutes ago

  5. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement