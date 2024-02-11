Dedicated to the deities Shiva and Parvati, the Srisailam temple has huge spiritual importance in South India. | Image: X

Advertisement

Amaravati: In a shocking incident, a devotee named Harish Reddy from Hyderabad found two pieces that looked like bones while consuming Pulihora prasadam he got after visiting the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh.

The discovery drew attention to the temple and led to an immediate action. The temple administration subsequently launched an investigation into the matter. Initially, there were speculations that the foreign objects might have been cinnamon sticks. However, a written complaint accompanied by evidence from the devotee confirmed that they were indeed bones.

Advertisement

Dedicated to the deities Shiva and Parvati, the Srisailam temple has huge spiritual importance in South India. The incident made people worried regarding the hygiene and management practices within the temple's kitchen facilities.

Prasadam is considered a blessed offering in Hinduism. It's food that's been blessed and given to worshippers after being offered to the gods during prayers. Such an occurrence undermines the sanctity associated with prasadam distribution.

Advertisement

Situated in the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, approximately 180 kilometres from Kurnool and 213 kilometres from Hyderabad, the Srisailam temple is revered as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in the country. Pilgrims flock to the temple to seek blessings and participate in various religious activities, including receiving prasadam.