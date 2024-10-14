sb.scorecardresearch
  • Madhavi Latha, Other BJP Leaders Detained While Protesting Against Idol Vandalisation in Hyderabad

Published 13:13 IST, October 14th 2024

Madhavi Latha, Other BJP Leaders Detained While Protesting Against Idol Vandalisation in Hyderabad

The vandalisation incident came to light earlier in the day after an idol was found damaged at a temple in Secunderabad.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Madhavi Latha
Madhavi Latha, Other BJP Leaders Detained While Protesting Against Idol Vandalisation in Hyderabad | Image: R Bharat
13:01 IST, October 14th 2024