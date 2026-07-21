Hyderabad IPS Trainee Attempts Suicide Amid Harrasment Allegations by Batchmate, Makes Shocking Claims in Suicide Note

A trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad has been hospitalised following an alleged suicide attempt, shortly after a fellow female probationer filed a criminal complaint accusing him of sexual harassment, physical assault, and blackmail.

The accused officer, Uday Krishna Reddy, was rushed to a private hospital on Monday after he was found unconscious at a friend’s residence. While initial local reports suggested a suspected suicide attempt via poison or a substance overdose, attending medical staff noted heavy alcohol consumption, with tests currently ongoing.

Allegations of Assault and Blackmail

The incident comes days after a 30-year-old female IPS probationer lodged a complaint at the Attapur police station on July 18. According to the Police Service FIR registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, the complainant accused Reddy of stalking, sending abusive messages, making derogatory remarks in front of peers, and forcibly accessing her personal mobile phone.

She further alleged that Reddy physically assaulted her inside his room on July 9, held a knife to her neck, attempted to strangulate her, and threw condom packets at her. The complainant also accused him of secretly recording a private video without her consent and forwarding it to her husband in an attempt to blackmail her.

Advertisement

Note Denies Charges, Claims Consensual Relationship

Prior to his hospitalisation, Reddy left behind a two-page note denying the allegations and accusing the complainant of fabricating the charges after being instigated by other trainees.

In the note, Reddy claimed he had been in a consensual romantic and physical relationship with the woman since June 2025, alleging that she insisted on maintaining intimacy even after her marriage.

Advertisement

"She only came to my room... telling me she felt an intense sexual urge. She only kissed me and hugged me without any consent," Reddy wrote in his note, adding that he recorded videos to prove she entered his room uninvited and that he only acted in self-defence during their disputes.

Police Investigation Underway

Hyderabad Police officials stated that the allegations from both sides are under investigation. Authorities are verifying digital evidence, including mobile phones and video recordings mentioned by both parties, to establish the sequence of events.