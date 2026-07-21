Sikkim Tunnel Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 7, Methane Gas Leak Hamper Ops as Rescue Teams Race to Reach Trapped Workers

The death toll in the under-construction tunnel disaster in Sikkim's Namchi district has risen to seven, even as intensive rescue operations continue to reach around 27 workers feared trapped inside the tunnel following a landslide and suspected methane gas leak.

The incident occurred at the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung, Jholungey at around 4.40 AM, where a landslide blocked the entrance to the under-construction tunnel on Monday afternoon, trapping workers inside.

According to the latest update from the District Administration, seven fatalities have been confirmed. The bodies have been shifted to Singtam District Hospital, STNM Hospital in Gangtok, and Namchi District Hospital.

Rescue efforts have been severely complicated by the presence of suspected methane gas inside the tunnel. Officials said that several rescue personnel experienced dizziness and even lost consciousness while attempting to enter the tunnel, making the operation particularly challenging.

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Earlier, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had recovered one body from the site and said that methane gas was hindering rescue efforts. Multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, the Health Department, NHPC officials, and other line departments, remain engaged in the operation.

Namchi District Collector Anupa Tamling said the exact number of workers trapped is yet to be verified and could be more or less than the current estimate of around 27, as authorities are still awaiting a complete assessment of conditions inside the tunnel.

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She said that an NDRF team has entered the tunnel to carry out rescue operations, and a clearer picture regarding the number of workers inside and their condition will emerge once the team returns.