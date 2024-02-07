Advertisement

Hyderabad: Syed Mazahir Ali, a student hailing from Hyderabad pursuing higher studies in the United States, was reportedly attacked and robbed in Chicago. Mazahir, a resident of Hashimnagar, Langar Houz, Mehdipatnam, was enrolled in a Masters program in Information Technology at Indiana Wesleyan University. According to Mazahir's wife, Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi, residing in Hyderabad, the harrowing ordeal unfolded on February 4 when she received a call from a friend of her husband around 6 pm. The friend informed her that Mazahir was assaulted and robbed near his apartment on Campbell Avenue in Chicago, following which he was admitted to a local hospital.

Describing the severity of the situation in a letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister Subramanian Jaishankar, Fatima Razvi expressed deep concern for her husband's well-being. She recounted that upon contacting Mazahir immediately, she observed that he was bleeding from his face and was unable to communicate effectively.

In her urgent plea for assistance, Fatima Razvi implored the External Affairs Minister to intervene and facilitate medical care for her husband, who is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital in Chicago. To expedite the process, she provided contact information for both Mazahir and his friend, urging swift action to ensure Mazahir receives the necessary medical attention and support during this challenging time.

Indian-American students killed in US

The Indian Embassy in New York confirmed the death of another Indian-origin student in the US, adding to the list of Indians who have lost their lives in the country in just a week.

In another case, Neel Acharya, a student of Purdue University in Indiana, was found dead on the campus after he went missing. The authorities were alerted about a possible dead body at 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette around 11:30 am. Sunday. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s office identified the body as a “college-aged male”.

Another tragic incident occurred in Georgia, where Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old MBA graduate from India, was killed by a homeless drug addict with a hammer. The attacker, Julian Faulkner, had been sheltered by Saini at a store where he worked part-time.