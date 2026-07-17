‘I Felt Unsafe’: UP Government School Principal Brings Knife and Cleaver to School, Faces FIR and Suspension

A government primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district turned into the centre of controversy after its principal allegedly arrived on campus carrying a knife and a cleaver, triggering panic among students, teachers, and parents.

The incident, involving government school principal Shikha Singh, prompted immediate intervention by the police and the education department. Authorities have since seized the sharp weapons, initiated legal proceedings, and started suspension action against the principal.

The matter also sparked a debate on school safety after videos and photographs of the principal carrying the weapons went viral on social media.

Principal Claims She Was Carrying Weapons Because She Felt Unsafe

According to a media report, Singh acknowledged bringing the knife and cleaver to school but maintained that she had done so because she felt threatened. However, she reportedly did not identify any individual or explain the source of the alleged threat.

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Her statement has now become a key part of the ongoing inquiry as authorities try to determine whether there was any genuine security concern or if the act violated laws governing safety inside educational institutions.

Police and Education Officials Rush to the School

After local residents informed authorities about the incident, a police team, along with Block Education Officer (BEO) Neeraj Umrao, reached the government school.

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Officials recovered the knife and cleaver from the premises and questioned teachers and staff members. Statements were also recorded from those present at the school to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to education department officials, the inquiry began immediately after visuals from the school surfaced online.

FIR Registered, Suspension Proceedings Begin

District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Kamlendra Kushwaha confirmed that the department acted swiftly after learning about the incident.

An FIR is being registered against the principal, while departmental proceedings for her suspension have also been initiated. Authorities have made it clear that educational institutions cannot be allowed to become places where fear or intimidation exists, and strict action will be taken if any rules have been violated.

Parents Raise Alarm, Teachers Questioned

Officials said that while the Block Education Officer was on his way to the school, a parent also contacted him, alleging that the principal had shown the sharp weapons to some parents before reaching the school.

Following the complaint, statements were recorded from teachers, and the principal’s family members were also contacted during the inquiry.

During the investigation, officials also spoke with Shikha Singh’s husband, who reportedly informed them that she may be dealing with mental health-related issues.

Authorities have not confirmed whether this played any role in the incident. The matter remains under investigation, and officials are expected to examine all aspects before submitting their final report.

Investigation Continues

Police have taken the recovered weapons into custody, while the education department is conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident.