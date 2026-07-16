‘Where's My Rs 500?': Rajasthan Teacher ‘Strip Searches’ Girl Students, Suspended

A government school in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district witnessed high drama after allegations surfaced that a senior teacher forced girl students to strip while searching for a missing Rs 500, prompting protests by parents and villagers and leading to the teacher's suspension.

The incident took place at the Government Senior Secondary School in Liwali village under Bamanwas subdivision. According to officials, senior teacher (Hindi) Saraswati Meena reported that Rs 500 had gone missing from her belongings inside the classroom. When the money could not be located, she allegedly suspected some of the students of stealing it.

According to complaints submitted to the Education Department, Meena, along with another staff member, allegedly confined girl students of Classes 9 and 11 inside a room and made them remove their clothes as part of a search for the missing cash. Villagers also alleged that students who refused were threatened with paying the Rs 500 themselves.

The allegations spread quickly through the village, triggering outrage among parents and local residents. Hundreds gathered outside the school, raising slogans and staging a sit-in protest at the main gate. Students also joined the demonstration, demanding strict action against the accused teacher. Protesters warned they would continue their agitation until action was taken.

Advertisement

Following the protest, the matter was reported to the District Education Officer (Secondary), Sawai Madhopur, who submitted a report to the Joint Director of School Education, Bharatpur Division.

Acting on the preliminary report, the Joint Director suspended Saraswati Meena with immediate effect under Rule 13 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1958.

Advertisement

The suspension order states that during the suspension period, Meena's headquarters will be the office of the Chief Block Education Officer (CBEO), Rajakhera, in Dholpur district. She will receive a subsistence allowance in accordance with the rules.

The Education Department has also ordered a formal departmental inquiry into the incident. Officials said the inquiry will also examine the role of any other teachers who may have been involved.

The villagers withdrew their protest only after they were informed of the suspension and the initiation of a departmental probe.