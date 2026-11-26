Mumbai: Eighteen years after the 26/11 terror attacks, key eyewitness and survivor Devika Rotawan says the night still feels as raw as yesterday. The woman, who testified as a nine-year-old against the lone surviving gunman Ajmal Kasab, recounted the trauma she suffered at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST).

“It has been 18 years since 26/11 today, yet it still feels as though it happened just yesterday. I remember that night in the exact same way,” Rotawan said. She recalled travelling to Pune with her father and brother. “The three of us went from Bandra to CST. We went and sat in the main hall at CST in front of platforms 12 and 13. There was suddenly a loud bomb blast. After the blast, gunfire began. I saw people falling while running. There was blood from someone’s hand, someone’s leg and someone’s head. I was nine years old at the time. As I tried to run with my dad, I got shot. I fell down and lost consciousness. I remained admitted for about 45 days. Six surgeries were performed on my leg,” she said.

After her discharge, the family returned to their village in Rajasthan. Mumbai Crime Branch officers later contacted them, and on 10 June 2009 she and her father appeared in court and identified Kasab.

“Eighteen years have passed, sir, yet we still haven’t gotten complete justice. It brings great happiness that Kasab was hanged, but the main mastermind who is still sitting in Pakistan. I will appeal to the government to carry out more operations and eliminate the main mastermind,” she added.

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The attacks, carried out by Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists on the night of 26 November 2008, left 166 people dead and around 300 injured over four days. Ten terrorists entered Mumbai by sea and struck carefully chosen targets including the Taj and Oberoi hotels, CST, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema and Leopold Cafe. Nine of the attackers were killed; Kasab was arrested, sentenced to death in May 2010 and hanged in 2012 in a Pune prison.