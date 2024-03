Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dr Harsh Vardhan quits politics after he was left out of the saffron party's first list of Lok Sabha polls candidates.

After over thirty years of a glorious electoral career, during which I won all the five assembly and two parliamentary elections that I fought with exemplary margins, and held a multitude of prestigious positions in the party organisation and the governments at the state and… — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 3, 2024

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)