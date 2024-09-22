Published 01:55 IST, September 23rd 2024
'I Salute You All', Says PM Modi, As The Crowd Responds WIth Cheers, ‘We Salute You!’
As PM Modi took the stage, he said, “I salute you all,” as the crowd responded enthusiastically with chants of "We salute you, PM!"
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
'I Salute You All', Says PM Modi, As The Crowd Responds WIth Cheers, ‘We Salute You!’ | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:35 IST, September 22nd 2024