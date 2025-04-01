I've Seen Very Hard Times, Struggled for 7 years: Victim's First Reaction on Pastor Bajinder Singh's Life Imprisonment

New Delhi: In her first reaction following the life sentence of Punjab's self-styled Pastor Bajinder Singh, the victim expressed relief and stated that justice had finally been served after a prolonged seven-year battle. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the victim shared that her family had faced immense struggles throughout this time, especially since Singh was a powerful figure. She also revealed that due to this, her family had severed ties with her.

"I want to thank the judiciary, Republic Media Network and each and everyone who extended support. I have seen very hard times, but today I am very happy and this judgment has helped me forget that time. I have struggled for the past seven years; everything that I had was sold, I had to leave my family behind, and we were attacked."

Also read | Self-Styled Pastor Bajinder Singh Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 2018 Rape Case

"There was a lot of pressure on me, and several political people called me to lure me into making a compromise. But I was sure that I wanted this predator (Bajinder Singh) to be punished for what he had done," she added.

Pastor Bajinder Singh Sentenced to Life in Prison

The Mohali District Court on Tuesday announced the quantum of sentence for the for the self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh, convicted in a rape case. Singh was found guilty on March 28, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2018 rape case. The verdict came after a woman from Punjab's Zirakpur filed a complaint of sexual harassment.

Bajinder Singh, a self-styled pastor, oversees two churches—' The Church of Glory and Wisdom' in Tajpur, Jalandhar, and another in Majri, Mohali. He began his career as a Christian preacher in 2012. His followers claim that his church has grown, with several branches both in India and abroad.

The church hosts large services that attract attendees seeking spiritual healing. These events are broadcast live on the YouTube channel 'Prophet Bajinder Singh,' which has gained 3.74 million subscribers.

What Did the Victim Say in the Complaint Against Bajinderf Singh?

In her police complaint, the victim accused the self-styled pastor of making her sit alone in a cabin at the church on Sundays and sending her inappropriate text messages. She further alleged that Singh would hug and touch her inappropriately at the church, while also threatening to harm her and her family if she ever went to the authorities.

Singh was charged under Sections 354A, 354D, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which cover sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation. On March 19, Singh and five co-accused individuals appeared before the Mohali Court, with the five co-accused being acquitted.