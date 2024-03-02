Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 21:02 IST

I Will Remain with NDA Forever, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Assures PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would remain with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forever.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
I will remain with NDA forever, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar assures PM | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Aurangabad/Begusarai: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would remain with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forever.

The JD(U) president’s assertion came in two public functions of the prime minister, in which he was present.

Speaking on the occasion of the unveiling function of various projects first in Aurangabad and then in Begusarai district by Modi, Kumar also said that he is confident that the NDA will win more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“You (Modi) had come to Bihar earlier as well but I disappeared (from NDA) for some time. Now I am again with you and assure you that I will remain with the NDA forever,” Kumar said.

Kumar dumped the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and returned to his old ally BJP in January.

“We welcome you (the PM) in Bihar. Lots of developments are taking place in Bihar. I am confident that now things will move faster and Bihar will reach new heights of development. People of Bihar will now feel economically more empowered,” Kumar said.

He urged the prime minister to keep coming to the state.

Deputy Chief Minister and state BJP president Samrat Chaudhary claimed that the Narendra Modi government is the first administration at the Centre which fulfilled all promises it made to the people between 2014 and 2019.

“No other government at the Centre achieved this in the last 75 years. This is the guarantee of PM Modi,” Chaudhary said. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 21:02 IST

