English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

IAF Crew Evacuates Woman From Sarchu In Challenging Conditions Goes Viral

IAF's 114 HU braved bad weather to airlift a critically ill woman from a remote village near Sarchu, showcasing their commitment and skill.

Garvit Parashar
IAF Crew Evacuates Woman From Sarchu
IAF Crew Evacuates Woman From Sarchu | Image:X: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Amidst challenging weather conditions, the 114 Helicopter Unit (HU) of the Western Air Command, Indian Air Force (IAF), demonstrated extraordinary valor and determination in a recent mission. Despite facing inclement weather and poor visibility, the crew embarked on a life-saving endeavor to evacuate a critically ill 60-year-old woman from a remote village near Sarchu to Leh. 

The twitter handle of Western Air Command, IAF posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), with caption that says,

Advertisement

“#Saving Lives. Braving inclement weather and marginal visibility, crew of 114 HU evacuated a crtically ill 60 years old female patient from a remote village near Sarchu to Leh by helicopter.

#HarKaamDeshKeNaam” 

Advertisement

The mission's success underscores the IAF's unwavering commitment to serving the community, even in the face of adversity. The crew's ability to navigate through inclement weather and limited visibility demonstrates their exceptional skills and training. This act of courage has undoubtedly saved the woman's life and brought immense relief to her family.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement