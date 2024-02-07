Advertisement

Amidst challenging weather conditions, the 114 Helicopter Unit (HU) of the Western Air Command, Indian Air Force (IAF), demonstrated extraordinary valor and determination in a recent mission. Despite facing inclement weather and poor visibility, the crew embarked on a life-saving endeavor to evacuate a critically ill 60-year-old woman from a remote village near Sarchu to Leh.

The twitter handle of Western Air Command, IAF posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), with caption that says,

“#Saving Lives. Braving inclement weather and marginal visibility, crew of 114 HU evacuated a crtically ill 60 years old female patient from a remote village near Sarchu to Leh by helicopter.

#HarKaamDeshKeNaam”

The mission's success underscores the IAF's unwavering commitment to serving the community, even in the face of adversity. The crew's ability to navigate through inclement weather and limited visibility demonstrates their exceptional skills and training. This act of courage has undoubtedly saved the woman's life and brought immense relief to her family.