Updated February 4th, 2024 at 14:37 IST
IAF Officer Dies After Sudden Seat Ejection While Repairing Trainer Aircraft at Hakimpet AFS
The officer, identified as Corporal Harveer Choudhary, was working on a U-736 Kiran Aircraft when the aircraft's seat unexpectedly ejected.
Hyderabad: An Indian Air Force officer lost his life in an accident while repairing a trainer aircraft at Hakimpet Air Force Station in Telangana on Saturday.
The officer, identified as Corporal Harveer Choudhary, was working on a U-736 Kiran Aircraft when the aircraft's seat suddenly ejected, causing the officer a severe head injury. The incident occurred around 2:10 pm, and later, as per reports on Sunday, the corporal succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
The local police have registered a case, and an ongoing inquiry is being conducted to understand the circumstances surrounding the accident. The Alwal police were alerted by Air Force officials, who immediately arrived at the scene and transferred the officer's body for a postmortem.
(This is a developing story)
