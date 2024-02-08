English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

IAS Veera Rana Appointed Chief Secretary of MP Government, Becomes 2nd Woman in Top Post

IAS Veera Rana has also been given the additional charge of the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) as its chairperson, an official said.

Press Trust Of India
IAS Veera Rana Appointed Chief Secretary of MP Government, Becomes 2nd Woman in Top Post | Image:X
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer Veera Rana as the new chief secretary (CS), an official said, becoming only the second woman to hold the top post in the state's bureaucracy.

The 1988-batch IAS officer was serving as acting chief secretary after the retirement of incumbent Iqbal S Bains.

IAS officer Nirmala Buch was the first woman chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh and she served in the top post in the early 1990s.

The government also appointed Sanjay Bandopadhyay, a 1988-batch IAS officer, as chairman of the MP Employees Selection Board (earlier known as Vyapam). 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

