Meet IAS Officer Vishakha Yadav, Who Greeted PM Narendra Modi in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: IAS officer Vishakha Yadav on Monday warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking to X, she expressed her gratitude, writing: “Privileged with an opportunity to extend a warm welcome to The Hon’ble Prime Minister in Papum Pare district on his visit to the State.” After being spotted with the PM, she made headlines.

Who is Vishakha Yadav?

Born in 1993 in Dwarka, Delhi, the 31-year-old officer is currently posted as Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare district in Arunachal Pradesh. A 2019 UPSC topper from the AGMUT cadre, she secured All India Rank 6 with 1,046 marks out of 2,025.

Before joining the civil services, she worked with Cisco in Bengaluru after completing her B.Tech in Computer Science from DTU. She cleared the UPSC in her third attempt after facing failures in her first two. She also holds a Master’s in Public Management (MPM). Her father, Rajkumar Yadav, serves as an assistant sub-inspector.

PM Modi’s Arunachal Visit

During his visit to Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth over ₹5,100 crore in Itanagar. These included two major hydropower projects valued at more than ₹3,700 crore and a state-of-the-art convention centre in Tawang.

Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi said, “The journey from the helipad to the ground, meeting countless people along the way and witnessing children and youth holding the national flag filled me with pride. Arunachal is not only the land of the rising sun but also a land of fervent patriotism.”

He described the visit as special for three reasons: beginning Navratri by witnessing the Himalayas and Maa Shailputri’s blessings, the nationwide launch of next-generation GST reforms alongside the GST Savings Festival, and the inauguration of multiple development projects across power, connectivity, tourism, and health.