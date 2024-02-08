Updated January 9th, 2024 at 14:27 IST
CA Intermediate, Final Result (OUT); Madhur Jain Tops The Exam | Full Toppers List
These results are available on icai.nic.in on January 9 and candidates can check it using their roll number and registration number.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
CA Final Result, Intermediate (OUT): Top finisher is Madhur Jain. | Image:ANI
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate November 2023 results.
These results are available on icai.nic.in on January 9 and candidates can check it using their roll number and registration number.
Advertisement
Published January 9th, 2024 at 14:26 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.