Icey Masala Chat: Your Taste Buds Will Be Delighted By Himachal Girl's New Recipe | Viral Video
Himachal girl's viral recipe transforms ice into a spicy delight with tangy chutney, garnering massive online attention.
Eating ice from the refrigerator is one of those childhood things that most kids do. But in Himachal Pradesh, this simple thing is getting a makeover with a bit of tangy taste. The chilled ice particles are covered with spicy chutney; it’s more like spicy ice cream. We have seen enough viral videos of food trends, but this one looks pretty good. The ice mixed with spicy dip touches the taste buds; let’s check out the making of this New masala ice or icey masala chat.
An Instagram content creator, @ruc.hhiiiiii, who posted the reel on her handle, said eating ice is a tradition in her hometown. And then she started the process; first, she crushed the ice and then added green chutney to it. The chutney was made with coriander, imly, and red chilly powder. According to her, more spices can be added to make it more tangy and spicy, but sugar needs to be added.
The reel was shared with the caption “SNOW” with a red heart emoji.
The whole combination is looking attractive; hence, the video has gotten 44 lakh views and 80,000 likes in just 6 days of posting.
