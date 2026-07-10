'If Anyone Demands a Bribe, Just Say No — I Stand With You': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on First Karur Visit After Stampede

Karur: In a powerful message aimed at empowering citizens and rooting out corruption, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay urged people to firmly refuse any demands for bribes, assuring them of his government's full support.

Speaking at a public gathering in Karur on Friday, the Chief Minister declared, “If anyone demands a bribe from you, just say you won’t pay it. I stand with you.”

Vijay emphasized that his administration has zero tolerance for graft, positioning it as a core commitment of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. He encouraged residents to reject corrupt practices outright and report instances without fear, framing the fight against bribery as a collective responsibility.

The statement comes amid the Chief Minister’s broader push for transparent and corruption-free governance since assuming office in May 2026. Sources indicate the government is exploring mechanisms to reward citizens who provide evidence of bribe demands, further strengthening public participation in anti-corruption drives.

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Political observers view this as a direct signal to government officials and contractors that the era of “business as usual” involving under-the-table payments is over. Vijay reportedly reminded the audience that his government stands firmly behind honest citizens, promising swift action against errant officials.

This bold stance has resonated widely on social media, with many hailing it as a refreshing departure from traditional politics.

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The Chief Minister’s remarks in Karur are part of his ongoing district outreach programs, where he has been addressing local issues and reinforcing his vision for “good governance.” Tamil Nadu residents facing bribe demands have been advised to document evidence and report to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption or relevant authorities, with the CM’s office promising active intervention.