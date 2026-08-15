'If Modi Had Been PM In 1947, India Wouldn’t Have Witnessed Partition...': Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Indian National Congress, holding the party responsible for the 1947 Partition of India and the tragic violence that followed.

Speaking in Lucknow at an official event observing Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the Chief Minister asserted that India's geopolitical reality would have been different under strong leadership.

“Had Narendra Modi been the Prime Minister of India at the time of Independence, nobody would have been able to damage India in the slightest,” Adityanath stated during his address.

He added that if a decisive leader like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had held the top office instead, no external or internal force could have disintegrated the country.

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Key Highlights of Adityanath’s Address

Adityanath accused the Congress leadership of 1947 of acting out of a "lust for power," alleging that their rush to assume governance led to hasty decisions that fractured an ancient nation.

The Chief Minister claimed that key Hindu-majority and culturally vibrant regions, including parts of Sindh, Punjab, and Bengal, were needlessly conceded or compromised due to weak negotiations.

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He linked modern security challenges, such as cross-border terrorism, Naxalism, and regional extremism, directly to the structural flaws created by the 1947 division.

Historical Context and Political Reactions

Adityanath’s remarks come amid the annual observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, instituted by the Central Government to commemorate the millions displaced and killed during the 1947 displacement.

He noted that remembering this history is essential so future generations understand the cost of political compromise.

The Chief Minister also drew parallels between historical decisions and contemporary political debates, sharply criticising opposition parties for their stance on minority issues and national security policies.