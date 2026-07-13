'If Only': Omar Abdullah Shares AI-Generated Donald Trump Post on J&K Statehood

A political dispute has emerged in Jammu and Kashmir after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared an AI-generated image of a tweet falsely attributed to US President Donald Trump. Posting the fabricated image on social media with the brief caption "If only!"Abdullah used the satirical post to target the central government over the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.

The computer-generated image closely mirrors Trump’s characteristic writing style. It depicts a fictional endorsement where the US President praises Abdullah's leadership and calls to "bring back statehood and make J&K Great Again". While intended as satire, the post drew immediate attention to the regional government's growing impatience.

The social media post followed a public address by Abdullah at Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu, a traditional stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During the rally, Abdullah questioned the vagueness of the Centre's commitment to restore statehood at an "appropriate time". Taking a swipe at the delay, he asked the audience if the National Conference was expected to travel to the United States to protest outside the White House just to get their constitutional rights back. Abdullah argued that since the promise was made to Indian citizens within the country, it should be honored in the nation's own capital.

The controversy comes as the National Conference shifts its political strategy from dialogue to public demonstrations. The party has announced a planned protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20, timed to coincide with the commencement of the Monsoon session of Parliament. The demonstration is intended to pressure the central government to fulfill the assurances made during the 2024 Assembly election campaigns.

Advertisement

The controversy unfolds alongside an escalating legal battle between the National Conference (NC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP served a legal notice to Abdullah on Monday over his recent allegations that the party tried to lure NC MLAs with cash and ministerial posts to bring down his government. The notice demands that the Chief Minister either provide evidence or issue an unconditional public apology within seven days, warning of a ₹100 crore defamation suit if he fails to comply.

Responding to the notice at the NC headquarters in Srinagar, Abdullah struck a sarcastic tone, stating he considers it an honor rather than a setback. He told reporters that he views the lawyer's communication as a "love letter from the BJP," adding that the notice demonstrates the BJP sees him as a political force it cannot ignore in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the NC is preparing to shift its statehood strategy to public demonstrations, with a planned protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20 to coincide with the Monsoon session of Parliament.