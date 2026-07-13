‘Love Letter’ From BJP? Omar Abdullah Says Rs 100 Crore Defamation Notice Is a ‘Badge of Honour’
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has brushed off a Rs 100 crore defamation notice from the BJP, calling it a “love letter” that proves his political relevance in the Union Territory.
- India News
- 2 min read
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday served a legal notice to Abdullah over his recent allegations that the party tried to lure National Conference (NC) MLAs with cash and ministerial posts in an attempt to bring down his government.
The notice asks the chief minister to either provide evidence to support his claims or issue an unconditional public apology within seven days. It also warns of a ₹100 crore defamation suit if he fails to do so.
Responding to the notice, Abdullah struck a sarcastic tone and said he considers it an honour rather than a setback.
“I have received a letter from a lawyer. I see it as a love letter from the BJP,” he told reporters at the National Conference headquarters in Srinagar. According to him, the notice shows that the BJP sees him as a political force it cannot ignore in Jammu and Kashmir.
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Abdullah said he had expected the BJP to counter his allegations politically instead of taking the legal route.
He accused the party of turning political disagreements into legal battles, saying it prefers courtrooms over public debate. He also pointed out that he could have made the allegations inside the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, where lawmakers enjoy certain legal protections, but deliberately chose to speak outside the House.
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The chief minister further alleged that BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have repeatedly made what he described as baseless and defamatory remarks against the National Conference and its leadership.
He said the NC has so far responded politically but is now preparing to take legal action against a senior BJP leader and others over similar allegations.
The BJP’s legal notice maintains that Abdullah’s statements are defamatory under both civil and criminal law. It demands that he withdraw the allegations in writing, stop making similar claims in the future and issue a public apology within a week.
The latest exchange has further intensified the political confrontation between the ruling National Conference and the BJP, with both sides now appearing ready to continue the battle in court as well as in the political arena.
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