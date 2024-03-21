If You're a Defaulter, You Will Be Treated Like One: BJP Tears Into Congress Amid Party Funds Row | Image: PTI/File

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress after its leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of a "systematic effort to cripple Congress financially" ahead of general elections.

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said, “All our bank accounts have been frozen. We can do no campaign work, we cannot support our workers, we cannot support our candidates...This has been done two months before the election campaign.”

Advertisement

Dismissing Congress' attack on the government over freezing of its bank accounts, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra termed the Congress party a ‘defaulter’ and asserted that they must be treated like one.

"As far as bank account freezing is concerned, if you are a defaulter, you will be treated like one. The sense of entitlement that the Gandhi family had that even if we were a defaulter, provisions of the law of this country would not apply to us. The era of this kind of entitlement is now over under PM Narendra Modi."

Advertisement

During the time, another BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad mentioned that Gandhi family's joint-press conference was in the wake of their utter deperation of defeat and to create an alibi.

Prasad said the Congress did not file income tax returns in time, leading to the freezing of its accounts.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi Cries Foul

Rahul Gandhi said that the freezing of Congress's bank accounts is actually the "freezing of Indian democracy".

Advertisement

"As the biggest opposition party, we are unable to take any action - we can't book advertisements or send our leaders anywhere. This is an assault on democracy," he added.

“This is a criminal action on the Congress party (freezing of bank accounts), a criminal action done by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister...The idea that India is a democracy is a lie. There is no democracy in India today,” he added.