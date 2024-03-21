×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 15:00 IST

If You're a Defaulter, You Will Be Treated Like One: BJP Tears Into Congress Amid Party Funds Row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress after it charged government for freezing its bank account.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
If You're a Defaulter, You Will Be Treated Like One: BJP Tears Into Congress Amid Party Funds Row
If You're a Defaulter, You Will Be Treated Like One: BJP Tears Into Congress Amid Party Funds Row | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress after its leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of a "systematic effort to cripple Congress financially" ahead of general elections.

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said, “All our bank accounts have been frozen. We can do no campaign work, we cannot support our workers, we cannot support our candidates...This has been done two months before the election campaign.” 

Advertisement

Dismissing Congress' attack on the government over freezing of its bank accounts, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra termed the Congress party a ‘defaulter’ and asserted that they must be treated like one. 

"As far as bank account freezing is concerned, if you are a defaulter, you will be treated like one. The sense of entitlement that the Gandhi family had that even if we were a defaulter, provisions of the law of this country would not apply to us. The era of this kind of entitlement is now over under PM Narendra Modi."

Advertisement

During the time, another BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad mentioned that Gandhi family's joint-press conference was in the wake of their utter deperation of defeat and to create an alibi. 

Prasad said the Congress did not file income tax returns in time, leading to the freezing of its accounts.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi Cries Foul 

Rahul Gandhi said that the freezing of Congress's bank accounts is actually the "freezing of Indian democracy". 

Advertisement

"As the biggest opposition party, we are unable to take any action - we can't book advertisements or send our leaders anywhere. This is an assault on democracy," he added.

“This is a criminal action on the Congress party (freezing of bank accounts), a criminal action done by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister...The idea that India is a democracy is a lie. There is no democracy in India today,” he added. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 14:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

results

Meghalaya Lottery Results and Updates: Kuber Lottery | 11.00 AM

a few seconds ago
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Captain Dhoni steps down

a minute ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

a minute ago
India's Fertility Rate Down From 6.2 To Under 2 Since 1950, Will Fall To 1.3 In 2050: Lancet Study

India's Fertility Rate

2 minutes ago
Model Code: EC Directs Centre To Stop Sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp

Model Code: EC Directs Ce

2 minutes ago
Housing prices rose

US Housing Recovery

2 minutes ago
Gua Sha

Gua Sha

4 minutes ago
1983 World Cup winner

1983 World Cup winner

4 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

6 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi For Devara Shoot

6 minutes ago
republic

'Shikhar Dhawan is probab

10 minutes ago
Black

Rani's Female-Led Films

10 minutes ago
Khavsa: The Gujarati Street Food with Burmese Roots

Khavsa From Burma

13 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

15 minutes ago
Jitendra Singh

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

15 minutes ago
SC Raps Out At TN Guv RN Ravi For Refusal To Reinduct K Ponmudi As Minister After Stay On Conviction

SC Hits

15 minutes ago
Bihar Board Inter Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Bihar Board 12th Result

16 minutes ago
KL Rahul with his LSG Team Members

LSG 2024 SWOT Analysis

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Asansol Couple Transforms 9-Year-Old Boy Into Prabhu Ram Of Ayodhya

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News17 hours ago

  3. 19-Year-Old Brain Dead Student's Organs Give New Lease of Life to 3

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo