IMD Forecasts Cyclonic Storm Over Bay of Bengal by Oct 26, Warns of Heavy Rain Along Andhra, Odisha Coasts

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said a well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal is projected to intensify into a depression during the day and further develop into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26.

In a post on X, the IMD said the low-pressure area over the eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal had intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am IST on October 24.

According to the IMD, the system is projected to remain over the same region and intensify into a depression on October 24.

It is then projected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression on October 25, followed by a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26.

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The weather agency further stated that the system is likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and intensify further before reaching the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28.

The IMD issued the update in its Special Message No. 3, based on observations recorded at 5:30 am IST on October 24.

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Meanwhile, speaking to a reporter on Friday, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra outlined the step-by-step intensification timeline, noting that the system is expected to approach the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts by late October.

“A low-pressure area has formed over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal this morning. It is likely to concentrate into a depression on the 24th, a deep depression on the 25th, and a cyclonic storm on the 26th morning over the west-central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it will move west-northwestwards and reach near North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coast around 28th early morning. Under its influence, at present, wind speed is about 35 to 45 kilometres per hour, gusting to 55 kilometres per hour over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal,” Mohapatra told ANI.

Providing a breakdown of the precipitation spread across successive days, the DG noted that cumulative downpours could impact eastern and central India.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over coastal Odisha and isolated heavy rainfall over coastal West Bengal on the 27th. On 28th, maximum rainfall will occur over North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, and extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 centimetres in 24 hours will occur on 28th. On that day, over West Bengal, there could be heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Adjacent areas of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar will also get isolated heavy rainfall activity on 29th and 28th. So, you can say there will be a direct impact on North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. But there will be impact in terms of rainfall, squally winds, etc even up to Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh. So, we have given the warning, continuously monitoring the system, the update will be provided regularly.”

The IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra urged all operational authorities and maritime sectors to activate emergency protocols.