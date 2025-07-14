IMD Predicts Rain Till July 18, Yellow Alert in Delhi-NCR: IGI Airport, Air India, IndiGo Issue Travel Advisory

A fresh spell of rain across Delhi-NCR on Monday morning brought down temperatures prompted Delhi Airport and major airlines to issue travel advisories for the passengers. With more rain expected through the week, flyers have been asked to stay alert and plan extra travel time.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6°C after early morning showers on Monday, with cloudy skies and intermittent light rain forecast throughout the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies with light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning through the day. The wet spell is likely to continue across the region until July 18, and a yellow alert has been issued for several NCR districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Palwal, and Mewat.

Airport, Airlines Urge Flyers to Stay Alert

In a public advisory issued on Monday, Delhi Airport warned of potential disruptions in flight operations due to the ongoing weather system impacting the region.

“Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free,” the statement read.It also advised the passengers use Delhi Metro for a smoother commute to the airport and to check flight status with their airlines before departure.

Air India echoed the advisory and cautioned passengers: “Rain and thunderstorms may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey.”

IndiGo Airlines, in its Sunday advisory, also urged travellers to start early: “Please keep an eye on traffic updates and check your flight status using our app or website before heading out. Our airport teams are monitoring the situation and are ready to assist you as needed. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

Weather Forecast

The rain, which began Sunday evening and continued into Monday, led to a marked dip in temperatures. Delhi saw widespread precipitation across key zones, including:

Pragati Maidan – 21 mm

Safdarjung – 13 mm

Mehrauli – 10 mm

Gurugram – 19 mm

Pusa – 11 mm

While there is no red alert for Delhi at present, the IMD confirmed that the wet spell would persist until at least July 18, attributed to a cyclonic circulation over northern Haryana that continues to funnel moisture into the region.

Red Alert in MP, Warnings Across North India

While Delhi remains under yellow alert, the situation is more severe in parts of Madhya Pradesh, where the IMD has issued a red alert for Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Sheopur Kalan, and Mandsaur. An orange alert is in place for Gwalior, Bhind, Chhatarpur, and Rajgarh, with forecasts of heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Eastern Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Western UP are also expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the next few days.

What Flyers Should Do

If you're travelling through Delhi Airport this week, here’s what you need to keep in mind: