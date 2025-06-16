IMD Weather Updates: Five Districts in Kerala on Red Alert, Heavy Rains to Continue in Mumbai

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued advisories as the monsoon in the southwest intensifies.

Kerala on Red Alert

For June 16-17, five northern districts in Kerala have been placed on red alert. Extreme to heavy rainfall (over 20 cm in 24 hours) is expected in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

For the safety of students, educational institutions have been shut in 11 districts. The monsoon has intensified in the backdrop of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal. Central and southern districts have been placed on orange and yellow alerts as residents in landslide prone areas are warned to stay vigilant.

Though no casualties have been reported, incidents of damage to houses and cars were scattered across the state over the last few days. In Chellanam, tidal erosion led to damages in a large part of the coastal village as sea water entered several houses and led to residents evacuating. Kottakkal saw a house located on hilly terrain damaged in a mudslide. Fortunately, the family inside escaped unharmed.

Local authorities are preparing relief camps, evacuating vulnerable communities and urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel. With continuous rainfall forecasted till June 19, landslide and flood dangers continue to be high.

Heavy Rains in Mumbai

Mumbai saw heavy rain overnight, 31 mm on the island city and 21 mm at max in eastern and western suburbs. With thunder and lightning in the early hours of Monday, the conditions became better by the morning and there were no significant reports of waterlogging.

Today the IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and an orange alert for Thane, Raigad and Phalgar, forecasting continued heavy to very heavy showers. Officials warn residents of disruptions and advise residents to stay home.

High tide advisories are active: to 3.55 m at 02:37 AM and 1.06 m at 08:20 AM, increasing the chance of coastal flooding. Fishers are advised to remain on shore as squally winds (40–60 km/h, gusting as high as 70 km/h) hit the coast.