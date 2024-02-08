English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:12 IST

Rise in Stray Dog Bites Menace, Guardians of Greater Noida To Step-up Vigil

A 15-member committee has been formed by the residents to keep a strict vigil on stray dogs within the residential area.

Simran Babbar
Stray Dogs
Stray Dogs | Image:Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As a preventive measure against the rising incidents of dog attacks in Greater Noida's Amrapali Centurian Park Society, a 15-member committee has been formed by the residents. This committee is taking on the responsibility of keeping a strict vigil on stray dogs within the residential area.

Expressing their concern over the increasing dog attacks in the high-rise residential community of Noida and Greater Noida, members of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) decided to address the issue directly.

The decision was prompted by recent incidents, including a viral video showing a pack of four aggressive dogs attacking a house help.

Amit Gupta, the RWA President of Centurian Society, told Republic, "Frequent incidents of dog attacks have driven us to find a solution to this menace. A few days ago, a video from our society went viral, depicting a pack of four aggressive dogs attacking a house help. This is often a result of dog lovers calling and feeding them, inadvertently encouraging other aggressive and unsterilised strays to attack society residents. Our initiative has led to a nearly 90% reduction in these attacks. While not the ideal solution, it empowers us to prioritise our safety."

The 15-member committee, consisting of society members, patrols the premises with sticks in hand daily from 4 pm to 10 pm. The RWA vice president explained, "We initially designated a specific space as a feeding area for dog lovers in the society.

However, the practice of feeding strays within the society persisted. Following a recent alarming incident, residents are increasingly frustrated with the authorities and AOA (Apartment Owners' Association) regarding the presence of abandoned dogs in the community."

In addition to the recurrent incidents involving society residents, a dispute arose between two parties after their pet dogs fought with each other at Amrapali Centurion Park Society last Thursday.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 18:09 IST

