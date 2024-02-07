English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 19:12 IST

Importance Notice for Noida, Greater Noida Residents Between January 21-26. Details Here

Isha Bhandari
Noida: In anticipation of the consecration ceremony at the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police have announced the imposition of restrictions under CrPC Section 144 across Noida and Greater Noida from January 21 to 26.

The restrictions, outlined in an order issued by Additional DCP (law and order) Hridesh Katheriya, include a ban on unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorized processions, and demonstrations.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Katheriya stated, “The live telecast of Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is scheduled on January 22 along with the Diwali program. Additionally, the birth anniversary of late Hazrat Ali on January 25 and Republic Day celebration on January 26 are significant events.”

He further noted that some protests and demonstrations are proposed by various organizations and farmers during this period. Considering these factors, Katheriya emphasized the potential for disturbance of peace by anti-social elements, necessitating proper arrangements for the safe completion of authorized events.

"To maintain peace and harmony in the Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar, mischievous elements must be prevented from carrying out any activity that may create a possibility of an unfavorable environment," stated Katheriya in the order.

Due to the seriousness and urgency of the situation, the Additional DCP highlighted that it is not feasible to provide an opportunity for a hearing to any other party. 

Therefore, the order is being passed ex-parte. The imposed restrictions will be effective from January 21 to 26, spanning six days, to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of events during this crucial period.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

